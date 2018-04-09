Father of woman who accused BJP MLA of rape dies in Unnao, probe ordered

The father of a woman, who accused a BJP legislator and his brother of raping her and attempted suicide at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow on Sunday , died at a hospital in Unnao district , police said .

He was under arrest for allegedly threatening people and was shifted from the district jail in a critical condition Sunday night. The man cannot be named to protect the identity of his daughter.

“A magisterial inquiry will be conducted. If any lapse is found on the side of the police, action will be taken. The incident happened while the man was in judicial custody,” deputy inspector general of police (law and order) Pravin Kumar said.

His 18-year-old daughter has alleged that Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who represents Unnao’s Bangarmau constituency in the UP assembly, and his aides had raped her on July 4, 2017. The police allegedly did not include his name in the FIR lodged in the matter.

She said after the alleged rape she shifted to Delhi fearing attack by the MLA’s aides. She alleged the MLA’s men attacked her father on April 3 when she returned from Delhi and had been continuously harassing them.

The woman’s father was arrested on April 5 in Makhi, a town in Unnao district, after a man called Tinku Singh lodged a complaint against him. According to a police document called first information report, the father was abusing certain people and intimidating them with a country-made gun.

Father alleged police harassment

The father had accused the MLA’s brother Atul Singh and his men of assaulting him and handing him over to the police. He also said that a case was registered against him under pressure.

He had injury marks at the time of his arrest and he was examined at the district hospital where he was given primary treatment before being sent to jail on April 6.

He reportedly became unconscious in the jail on Sunday evening and was rushed to the district hospital where he was admitted at 9.10pm. The doctor on duty was informed that the man had a severe stomach ache and he was vomiting.

Unnao’s superintendent of police Pushpanjali Devi said the station house officer of Makhi has been suspended for “sheer negligence” in the case. Devi added that four people have been arrested and a police officer suspended for the assault on the woman’s father.

Devi said reports that the Makhi police omitted the name of MLA’s brother from the complaint the father filed were being investigated.

“Tough action will be taken against anyone who is found involved in the case,” she said.