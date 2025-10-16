UP police reaches Jawed Habib's Delhi residence in investment fraud case, hairstylist not found at home

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday reached the residence of celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib in Delhi in connection with an investment fraud case. Police said that Habib has been asked to join the investigation in the case. (Instagram/ jh_hairexpert)

However, Habib was not present at the house, PTI news agency quoted an officer as saying.

Superintendent of Police (Sambhal) Krishan Bishnoi said that while Habib has been asked to join the investigation in the case, the hairstylist has been evading police questioning and absconding since the case came to light.

Bishnoi further said that if Habib fails to join the interrogation, the police will seek a non-bailable warrant against him, PTI reported.

“The police has reached Delhi with a search warrant. Jawed Habib was not found at his residence in Delhi, now the police will go to Mumbai...” Bishnoi told reporters.

Habib had been issued a summon to appear for questioning on October 12. However, he failed to do so and instead sent his lawyer, who claimed that he could not provide the documents required by officials.

Following this, the police obtained a search warrant for Habib and visited his residence in New Friends Colony in south Delhi. However, the hairstylist was not present there.

What is the case against Jawed Habib, his son? Habib and his son Anos, along with one other person, are facing 32 FIRs for allegedly defrauding investors and promising them higher returns through a Bitcoin investment scheme. The complaints have been lodged in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.

A lookout notice has also been issued for Habib and his family, in order to prevent them from leaving the country. Habib's lawyer Pawan Kumar met with the Sambhal police on Sunday and submiitted papers, citing his client's poor health. However, the police asserted that Habib would have to record his statement in person.

The three accused allegedly took sums ranging between ₹5-7 lakh from each investor and promised them returns of up to ten times by investing the money in Bitcoin, PTI reported.

The scheme was being operated under the banner of a company called the Follicle Global Company (FLC).

“…Even after two-and-a-half years, none of the investors received their money back,” PTI quoted SP Bishnoi as saying.