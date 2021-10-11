Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP police to seek Ashish Mishra's custody, tight security around Lakhimpur court
UP police to seek Ashish Mishra's custody, tight security around Lakhimpur court

Scores of uniformed policemen were seen outside the court premises on Monday in a video uploaded by news agency ANI.
Ashish Mishra was arrested by UP police on Saturday in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3(PTI)
Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday tightened security outside Lakhimpur Kheri sessions court where Union minister of state (MoS) for home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish will be produced today for the October 3 incident in Lakhimpur Kheri where eight people lost their lives.

Scores of uniformed policemen were seen outside the court premises on Monday in a video uploaded by news agency ANI.

Mishra was arrested by UP police on Saturday in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. The farmers had claimed that SUVs from his convoy mowed down four farmers who were coming back from a protest.

Farmer unions also alleged that Mishra was present in one of the two vehicles, but the Union minister has denied the allegation. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the police based on the complaint from farmer unions.

He was arrested on Saturday after 12 hours of interrogation following which a local court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. UP police will be producing Mishra in court once again on Monday to seek his police custody.

Lakhimpur Kheri district jail superintendent P P Singh said Mishra was being housed in quarantine barrack number 21 designated for new jail inmates.

UP police have also arrested two other individuals named LuvKush and Ashish Pandey on October 7 in connection with the case, claiming that they are close aides of the minister’s son. All three arrests were made as the Supreme Court asked for a status report from the UP government on the progress made in its investigation into the incident.

lakhimpur kheri
