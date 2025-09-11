Ballia , A team of professors from a Ballia-based college on Thursday heaved a sigh of relief and thanked God after returning safely from Nepal, where they were stranded amid violent protests in Kathmandu. UP professors' team thanks God after safe return from violence-hit Nepal

The six-member delegation, led by Brijesh Singh, a professor at Town Post Graduate College, had gone to the Nepalese capital to participate in an international conference on climate change from September 6 to 8.

The team had left Ballia on September 5 and was scheduled to return on September 9.

"On September 8, the situation in Kathmandu deteriorated as anti-government protests turned violent. We were horrified to learn that the Nepalese parliament and the prime minister's residence had been set ablaze," Singh told PTI over the phone after reaching India.

He said when the delegation reached Kathmandu airport on September 9 for their return flight, they were informed that all flights had been cancelled.

"We remained inside the airport for about six hours before somehow managing to reach a hotel near the Pashupatinath temple, nearly a kilometre away," he recalled.

The professor said the hotel management directed them to stay confined to their rooms as incidents of arson and looting were reported nearby, including at the temple premises, a cowshed and a police post.

"In that terrifying situation, we contacted several people in Nepal for help. But despite repeated attempts, no assistance came," Singh said.

The delegation finally managed to fly to Birgunj on a delayed domestic flight after services resumed, and crossed into India through Raxaul in Bihar.

"We will never forget this journey in our lifetime. At one point, we had lost hope of returning safely.

But the way the Nepalese Army controlled the situation within 24 hours gave us confidence. We thank God for bringing us back home," Singh said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.