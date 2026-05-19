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Rape accused garlanded, carried on shoulders after bail in UP's Ghaziabad

Prajapati, a rape accused, was garlanded with flowers as his supporters celebrated his release from a jail in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Published on: May 19, 2026 08:53 pm IST
Edited by Arya Mishra
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Garlands around his neck and a parade of supporters — Sushil Prajapati, a former member of Hindu Yuva Vahini, was accorded a grand welcome as he was released on bail in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Prajapati was lifted on shoulders by his supporters who celebrated his release from a jail, with a video of the incident sparking outrage among social media users.

The video shows the rape accused – dressed in white with marigold garlands around his neck – being carried on someone's shoulders.(X/ @Sachingupta)

The video shows the rape accused being carried in a procession in his support.

While some showed ‘V (victory)’ signs while walking, others were seen shouting slogans and making videos on their mobile phones. According to Live Hindustan, police officials responded to the video, saying they would launch an investigation into the incident. HT has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

The student alleged that the accused raped her when she was unconscious, and when she regained consciousness he threatened to have her killed if she reported the incident, Live Hindustan further reported.

He claimed to be associated with a Hindu organisation while making the threats, and thereafter abandoned her on the street and left, said the complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Muradnagar Police Station on August 8, 2025. Some activists purportedly associated with right-wing organisations had also reached the Muradnagar police station, but the cops brought the situation under control by explaining what had taken place.

The accused had initially refused to surrender after the registering of the FIR, with the police announcing a reward of 25,000 for him. He was then arrested on August 11, 2025, and sent to police custody. He was released on May 17 after having spent nearly nine months in jail.

 
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