UP man raped domestic help for years, then forced her to convert religion for marriage, say Police

Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case against a man after his Dalit domestic help complained that he raped her on the promise of marriage and pressured her to convert her religion.

According to the police, the woman, who has worked at the man’s house in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district for several years. (Representational Image) ( Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) )

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According to the police, the woman, who has worked at the man’s house in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district for several years, claimed that he entered into a “written agreement” of marriage with her five years ago, when she was 17 years old, promising to make it legal when she turned 20, news agency PTI reported.

The woman claimed that he had molested her and forced other sexual acts on her many years before that. A case was registered against Jalaluddin (24) on Saturday. He has been booked under relevant sections of BNS, including , and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

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{{^usCountry}} According to PTI, a police official said in her complaint the woman alleged that Jalaluddin brought her to his house for domestic work, taking advantage of her poverty and the fact that she was an orphan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to PTI, a police official said in her complaint the woman alleged that Jalaluddin brought her to his house for domestic work, taking advantage of her poverty and the fact that she was an orphan. {{/usCountry}}

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He allegedly gradually started molesting her and eventually had physical relations with her.

The woman alleged that when she threatened to disclose the matter, Jalaluddin entered into a “written agreement” and married her on August 10, 2021. According to the official, she was told at the time that he would formally marry her and transfer a share of his property to her after she turned 20.

Also Read: UP infant raped by 12-year-old relative; accused was drunk, watched porn before crime

Forced to convert religion

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She further alleged that when she later pressed him to complete the marriage, she was forced to convert her religion. When she refused, she received threats to her life, police said.

The woman also alleged that Jalaluddin had been forcing sexual relations with her since 2017. She further alleged that he is now preparing to marry someone else, police said.

A police officer said a case has been registered based on the victim's complaint. He added that procedures are underway to record the victim's statement before a local court in Ballia, and police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter.

Earlier in June, a nine-month-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a 12-year-old relative. The pre-teen confessed to being drunk and watching porn before kidnapping the baby. The juvenile suspect has been taken into custody.

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The victim was initially taken to a community health centre before being transferred to BRD Medical College as her condition deteriorated. Police later confirmed that a formal medical examination verified the infant had been raped. She is currently fighting for her life in critical condition, as per PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)