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UP teen alleges gangrape by truck driver, his helper after being offered lift

The girl alleged that she remained with the two men for nearly 150 km before escaping and reaching the police in Deoria, police said.

Updated on: Sep 22, 2026, 12:12:09 IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 17-year-old girl from Balrampur has accused a truck driver and his helper of gangrape after they offered her a lift. She alleged that she remained with the two men for nearly 150 km before escaping and reaching the police in Deoria, police said.

The FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act and sections 58 and 6, along with Sections 70(2) (gangrape), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt) and 137(2) (kidnapping/abduction-related conduct) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), against Samoon and Vakil. (HT/Representative)
The FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act and sections 58 and 6, along with Sections 70(2) (gangrape), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt) and 137(2) (kidnapping/abduction-related conduct) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), against Samoon and Vakil. (HT/Representative)

Salempur circle officer Gaurav Singh said the alleged incident took place between Balrampur and Basti. Therefore, a zero FIR was registered at Salempur Kotwali and later forwarded to the concerned police station for investigation.

The FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act and sections 58 and 6, along with Sections 70(2) (gangrape), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt) and 137(2) (kidnapping/abduction-related conduct) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), against Samoon and Vakil.

Girl left home after dispute at home

According to the complaint, the girl left her home on Sunday evening following a dispute with her family.

She was waiting by the roadside for a vehicle to travel towards Basti when the truck driver approached her and asked about her situation.

According to her complaint, it was night, and she was unable to seek help.

Also Read: Delhi teen allegedly gangraped by 3 men posing as cops near Kalkaji Temple

Held hostage throughout the night

She alleged that the two men held her hostage throughout the night as the truck continued its journey.

The girl told police that on Monday morning, around 8 am, the truck was parked near Salempur Kotwali.

The driver reportedly got down from the vehicle to collect some goods. She allegedly seized the opportunity, opened the driver’s-side door and fled from the truck.

The girl then reached the Salempur police station and narrated the incident to the police. Acting on the information she provided, a police team reached the location where the truck had reportedly been parked.

However, by then, the driver and his helper had allegedly abandoned the truck and fled the spot.

Also Read: 'Assumed genitals were chopped off': Raped Delhi teen's body was mistaken for a man's. Then appeared a tattoo

Following the incident, the girl has been placed at a One Stop Centre, where she is receiving care and assistance.

 
balrampurtruck driverpolice stationgangrape
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