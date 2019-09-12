e-paper
Thursday, Sep 12, 2019

UP woman sits on snakes while talking on phone; gets bitten, dies

Gita, wife of Jai Singh Yadav who works in Thailand, was talking to her husband on phone. A pair of snakes had entered the house and was playing on the bed which had a printed bed cover.

india Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh)
A woman while talking on the phone sat down on a pair of snakes, got bitten and died minutes later.
A woman while talking on the phone sat down on a pair of snakes, got bitten and died minutes later.(Hindustan Times File Photo)
         

In a bizarre incident, a woman while talking on the phone sat down on a pair of snakes, got bitten and died minutes later.

The incident took place in Riyanv village in Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

Gita, wife of Jai Singh Yadav who works in Thailand, was talking to her husband on phone. A pair of snakes had entered the house and was playing on the bed which had a printed bed cover.

Gita walked into the room while talking on phone and without seeing the snakes, she sat down on the bed. The snakes bit her and within minutes, she fell unconscious.

Other family members rushed her to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment.

When the family members and neighbours returned to her room, the snakes were still playing on the bed. Angry neighbours beat the snakes to death.

Veterinary experts said that the snakes were apparently mating when the woman sat on them.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 10:25 IST

