Thursday, Sep 05, 2019

Two-headed snake spotted in Bali, people shocked at rare find

The snake was seen slithering in the central part of the Indonesian holiday island last week.

world Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:45 IST
Agence France-Presse
Bali
The reptile was seen slithering in the central part of the Indonesian holiday island last week.
The reptile was seen slithering in the central part of the Indonesian holiday island last week.(Photo: Sly023/ Twitter)
         

Residents of a village in Bali got a shock when they spotted a two-headed snake in their midst -- a rare find in the wild.

The reptile was seen slithering in the central part of the Indonesian holiday island last week.

“When I got home from work, I parked my motorbike next to the snake,” said local resident Gusti Bagus Eka Budaya.

“I looked more closely and it turned out to have two heads. I was shocked.”

A video shows several children gathered around the tiny serpent -- small enough to fit in the palm of a human hand -- as it slides about a banana leaf decorated with a traditional Balinese Hindu offering.

It was not clear what kind of snake it was or whether it was venomous.

Experts have previously been quoted as saying that two-headed snakes rarely occur in the wild and have usually been bred in captivity.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 17:45 IST

