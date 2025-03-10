UP: Young couple murdered in suspected honour killing over love affair

A young unmarried couple was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat raising suspicion of an honour killing case. According to the police, the victims were allegedly reportedly killed by the girl's family.(HT_PRINT)

According to the police, the victims, Balram (21) and Drishti (18) were allegedly reportedly killed by the girl's family members due to their secret relationship, which the family did not approve of.

On Sunday morning, Balram visited Drishti's house to meet her as her family was away. However, upon returning home, Drishti's father, Pushpendra, allegedly found the couple in a compromising position.

In a fit of rage, strangled the duo to death with a rope, the police said.

Locals revealed that the caste difference between Balram and Drishti might have played a role in the crime as the boy belonged to the Nai (barber) community, while the girl was from a Jat family.

Police have arrested Pushpendra and Drishti's cousin Vineet after registering an FIR based on a complaint lodged by Balram's father Rajeshwar, inspector Manoj Kumar Chahal from Baraut police station said.

The incident has triggered an outrage in the village, with Balram's family demanding strict action against the accused. An investigation into the case is underway.

Police sources said Drishti was undergoing computer training in Baraut, while Balram was a first-year BSc student at Janta Vaidik College, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Balram's father Rajeshwar claimed that his son was standing outside their house when Drishti's brother Shakti and his cousin Sumit approached him and took him away on some pretext.

When Balram's phone was found switched off about half an hour later, his family members started looking for him, only to discover that he had been killed inside Pushpendra's house, Rajeshwar alleged.

Telangana court hands death penalty to man in 2018 honour killing case

In a separate case, a court in Telangana's Nalgonda on Monday handed out the death penalty to one of the accused in the sensational honour killing of a Dalit man in 2018.

In September 2018, eight people, including the woman’s father Maruti Rao and uncle were arrested, in what turned out to be a case of contract killing of ₹1 crore.

Maruti Rao, who opposed the marriage of his daughter to Pranay Kumar, had conspired with other accused to eliminate his son-in-law. Maruti Rao had allegedly died by suicide at a lodge here in 2020.

(With PTI inputs)