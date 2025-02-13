Bengaluru: Man alleges ‘honour’ killing after girlfriend's body found in lake

A new twist emerged in the death of a 21-year-old woman on Thursday as her boyfriend alleged that it was a case of ‘honour’ killing by her father, who opposed their relationship. (Representative image) The woman's father claimed his two-wheeler lost control while riding with his daughter on Tuesday, causing them to fall into a lake in the Hebbagodi area.(PTI file)

The body of the woman was recovered from a lake on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday. Police identified the woman as R Sahana, a resident of Harohalli near Hosur.

The deceased's father, Ramamurthy, had registered a police complaint over the incident. He claimed that his two-wheeler lost control while riding with his daughter on Tuesday, and fell into the lake.

Claiming that it was a case of accident, Ramamurthy also told the police that his daughter drowned as she did not know how to swim. A senior police officer told PTI that the father had registered a complaint with the police after the incident.

'Honour killing'

The victim's boyfriend, Nitin, disputed Ramamurthy's version of events and alleged that his girlfriend's death was a case of ‘honour’ killing as her father opposed their relationship.

Nitin also alleged that Ramamurthy must have pushed his daughter deliberately into the lake. He also alleged that the deceased's father had called him to his friend’s house in Hebbagodi on Sunday night and had assaulted Sahana in his presence. He added that Sahana remained firm in her decision to marry him despite the assault.

Ramamurthy was ‘sleepless’

During police interrogation, the victim's father admitted that he was upset after learning about his daughter's relationship.

However, Ramamurthy denied the allegation and maintained that his daughter died as she did not know swimming. He explained his inability to save his daughter despite knowing how to swim. He also claimed that his two-wheeler lost control as he “dozed off” while riding.

"We have registered a case for causing death by negligence. All allegations are being investigated to determine whether it was an accident or a case of honour killing," police added.

With PTI inputs