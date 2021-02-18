UP Budget Session begins today, Opposition to corner govt on farmers’ protest

As the Uttar Pradesh assembly’s Budget Session begins today, major Opposition parties are set to corner the state government on issues concerning farmers, unemployment, rising inflation and the law and order situation.

Governor Anandiben Patel’s address before the joint sitting of the two Houses would be 11am, marking the beginning of the Budget Session. Political parties are holding meetings of their legislature parties to work out their respective strategies.

“We will raise a host of issues...We are demanding more sittings to allow a debate on various important issues and the Opposition has perfect floor coordination,” said Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary after attending the all-party meeting that Speaker Hridaya Narain Dikshit had convened here on Wednesday to seek cooperation of all political parties for a smooth conduct of the business of the House.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government would present paperless budget for 2021-2022 in the House. He referred to state government’s successful strategy of checking the spread of Covid-19 and said the state government would like to have a meaningful debate on important issues in the House.

Besides the chief minister, minister for parliamentary affairs and finance Suresh Khanna, Apna Dal leader Neel Ratan Singh Patel, BSP leader Lalji Verma and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ attended the meeting. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party’s Triveni Ram attended the meeting in place of Om Prakash Rajbhar.

CLP leader Mishra said, “We have requested the state government to have a longer Budget Session to have more time for debate on important issues.”

After the Governor’s address on February 18, the House is likely to pay homage to former president Pranab Mukerjee and former UP governor Motilal Vora on February 19. The House is likely to begin debate on motion of thanks to the Governor for her address on the same day.

The state assembly has allowed the members to attend the House virtually. As social distancing will be followed for the seating of members, arrangements have been made in galleries too.