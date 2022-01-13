UP elections: Mother of Unnao rape victim in Congress’s first list of candidates

The Congress on Thursday released its first list of candidates comprising 125 names, including 50 women, for the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. The mother of the Unnao rape victim and a block official who was assaulted during panchayat elections in Lakhimpur Kheri are among the many names on the list.

After releasing the list, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a videoconference with reporters said it was “historic initiative” which would help the party’s aim of giving 40 percent tickets to women. “Efforts have been made to field candidates who have been struggling and fighting for a cause and who can work to bring about a new way of politics. We will not go for any negative campaign. We will go for positive campaigns only,” she said.

Asha Singh, the mother of the 2017 rape victim has been fielded from the Unnao seat. Asha worker Poonam Pandey who was assaulted during an agitation for an increase in wages, was fielded from the Shahjahanpur seat while Lakhimpur Kheri’s Ritu Singh who was assaulted in the recently concluded panchayat elections the district will contest from the Mohammadi seat.

Lucknow’s Sadaf Jafar, who was assaulted during the anti-CAA protests in the state capital and Adivasi (tribal) activist from Umbha Ram Raj Gond (from Obra), who fought for the cause of victims of the massacre claiming 13 lives in Sonebhadra are also among the candidates, besides journalist Nida Ahmad (from Sambhal) and Tamil cinema actress Archana Gautam from (Hastinapur SC). Jafar has been fielded from Lucknow central seat.

Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ (from Rampur Khas, Pratapgarh), former union minister Salman Khurshid’s wife and former MLA Louise Khursheed (from Farrukhabad), former CLP leader Pradeep Mathur (from Mathura), former Bareilly mayor Supriya Aron ( She was in news for her comments on the stampede-like ruckus during the recent marathon held in Bareilly) were named in the list.

“We have a mixed list. We are hopeful of bringing about a new way of politics now,” Priyanka said. “The Congress list is giving a message of giving the victims power to fight. They should come forward and take power in their hands,” she said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu (from Tamkuhi Raj), Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh (Rudrapur Deoria) and former MP PL Punia’s son Tanuj Punia (from Zaidpur SC) seat of Barabanki also find a place in the first list of candidates.

Asked whether winnability was a criterion for tickets, Priyanka said, “We have seen the ability of winning and fighting.” She said those who fought and served society and who fought elections in the past had also been made party candidates. She said the Congress had brought the issue of women empowerment to the fore ahead of the 2022 polls. “We have worked very hard and brought our party to centre-stage. We will fight with all our might. The UP government is dictatorial today. We want to bring about a new way of politics.”

On the Congress campaigns, she said “We will be embarking on door-todoor campaigns. We will be doing Facebook live, hold competitions online and do Google hangouts etc.”

Asked if the Congress was working with an objective that no government would be formed without the party in 2022 polls she said “Yes, we have this objective. Our objective is also to strengthen the Congress.”

“Why are they not talking about unemployed youth? Why the victimised women are not an issue? We will continue with other issues and bring them to centre-stage. These include development and social empowerment as well,” she said.

On whether or not she would contest 2022 assembly elections she parried a direct reply and said, “I will continue my efforts in Uttar Pradesh. I will continue to work after this election. If the Congress wants me to go elsewhere, I will do that too in between as I have done in the past.”

