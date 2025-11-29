Upgrades in House decor spark slugfest

A decision to replace the Karnataka assembly speaker’s chair and related furniture at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha has drawn criticism from activists and political leaders, after disclosures showed the project cost ₹42.93 lakh despite the building being used for legislative work only a few days each year. UT Khader

The furniture was ordered in November on the instructions of Speaker UT Khader, with the new design intended to replicate the dais at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. It replaced the original setup installed when the Belagavi complex opened in 2013.

Documents obtained through the Right to Information Act by activist Bhimappa Gadad revealed the expenditure and prompted fresh scrutiny of how government resources are allocated.

Gadad also pointed to another ₹1.98 lakh spent to repair the Legislative Council Chair’s plywood, frame, and cushioning.

At a press conference on Friday, he accused the administration of failing to prioritise essential services.

“In 2012, when Suvarna Vidhana Soudha was inaugurated, furniture worth ₹36.60 lakh was purchased for the then- President’s visit. Now, even that record has been surpassed. Many government offices still lack basic facilities such as separate toilets for women, and students in government schools sit on the floor even during rains and winter. This is a mockery of public priorities,” said the activist.

His objections extended to the costs associated with artwork inside the building. Records show that in February 2023, the government paid artists ₹13.34 lakh to produce seven portraits.

Another ₹67.67 lakh was used to install 11 portraits and commission a special oil painting for the Anubhava Mantapa, according to the data disclosed in response to Gadad’s RTI submission.

A review by a Karnataka Lalithakala Academy committee later found that several of the portraits did not closely resemble the subjects, officials aware of the matter told reporters.

Following its recommendation, the government approved ₹28.49 lakh in October 2024 to redo the works and an additional ₹25.84 lakh in February this year for installation tasks.

Opposition leaders have seized on the figures to mount an attack on the government, and questioned the need for such an expensive investment which would be used for such intermittent duration.

Former chief minister and Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar described the new chair as a “dead investment,” questioning why it was necessary for a venue that hosts the legislature for about 10 days annually.

“The Speaker’s chair will be used for hardly 10 days a year. The original furniture was made of teakwood that lasts for generations,” he said.

“Even in Parliament, the presiding officers’ chairs in the old building were never replaced,” he said, adding that the money should have gone to more pressing needs concerning the state.

Concerns have also surfaced within the ruling party. Congress MLA and former government chief whip Ashok Pattan said the earlier furniture required no replacement. “There was no need to change the existing furniture, which was guaranteed to last 100 years. Spending such a huge amount for minimal use has no justification,” he said.

The government has not yet issued a formal response, but the spending is likely to face further debate when the legislature convenes in Belagavi.