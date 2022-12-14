Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Uproar in Bihar assembly over hooch tragedy, Nitish loses cool

Uproar in Bihar assembly over hooch tragedy, Nitish loses cool

india news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 11:21 PM IST

The Bihar assembly on Wednesday witnessed uproarious scenes after the BJP tried to corner the state government over the hooch tragedy.

Bihar chief minister at Bihar assembly on Wednesday. (HT photo)
ByAnirban Guha Roy, Patna

The Bihar assembly on Wednesday witnessed uproarious scenes after the BJP tried to corner the state government over the hooch tragedy.

As the BJP members entered the well of the House, CM Nitish Kumar lost his cool and rebuked them. “You are doing the wrong thing by opposing liquor prohibition... This cannot be tolerated. Just remove all these people,” he said, referring to the protesting members.

The speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

When the House re-assembled, the BJP demanded an apology from Kumar. “We will not allow the House to run unless he apologises for his behaviour,” Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha said.  htc

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirban Guha Roy

A journalist for 21 years, Anirban covers RJD, legislature and government beats. Has extensive experience in covering elections and writes regularly on finance, land reforms, registration, excise and socio-economic issues....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP