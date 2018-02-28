Uproar in Bihar assembly over Muzaffarpur incident

The Bihar Assembly was plunged into turmoil over the Muzaffarpur incident on the third day of the Budget session on Wednedsay and the proceedings were adjourned soon after commencement till 2 pm.

RJD MLAs rushed into the well as soon as Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary came to the House and raised slogans against the NDA government over the incident in which nine children were run over and killed by a vehicle allegedly driven by a BJP leader.

RJD MLAs kept raising slogans accusing the ruling coalition of having tried to shield the accused, who surrendered before police early today, and demanded an apology from chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.

Amid the din, the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, the leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav said, “Whatever we have been saying about the Muzaffarpur incident is turning out to be true. We have been stating from the very beginning that the accused is a BJP leader. The BJP denied it and later admitted our charge and suspended him from the party”.

He said, “Even the suspension was a mere eyewash. What did suspension for six years imply? Would they re-induct the man accused of such a heinous crime after a period?

“We maintain that the BJP leader was drunk, a fact that this government, with its tall claims about prohibition, is wary of admitting. He has surrendered now as blood tests will not be able to ascertain any alcohol content after so many hours”, Yadav said.

Manoj Baitha, a district -level BJP worker from Sitamarhi, who was suspended from the party after the incident and the outcry, surrendered at the official residence of Muzaffarpur SSP.

Read| Muzaffarpur tragedy: BJP suspends accused leader for 6yrs after Oppn clamour