Uproar in Rajya Sabha after parts of Cong president Kharge's speech expunged

High drama ensued in Rajya Sabha after parts of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's speech claiming that the House was acting under pressure from the government were expunged.

“LoP, you've indicated in so many words that the Chair is acting under pressure. These words are expunged. You are forfeiting your right to hold the floor of the House. Every time you are saying that the Chair is acting under pressure”, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar told Kharge in the House. Later, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11:50 am after parts of Kharge's speech were expunged.

Later, MPs Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shakti Singh Gohil, Sandeep Pathak and Kumar Ketkar among the others warned by the Chair for entering the well of the House today.The opposition has been cornering the Modi government over the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group. Earlier, leaders from 14 opposition parties held a meeting in Kharge's chamber in the Parliament.

