Uproar in Rajya Sabha over new minister's nationality, govt slams Oppn claims

The Narendra Modi government on Monday dismissed on Monday demands of the Opposition to discuss in the Rajya Sabha the nationality of Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik and slammed them for casting aspersions on a leader from a tribal community.

When Opposition members, led by TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, sought to raise the issue alleging Pramanik was a Bangaldeshi national (without naming him), Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said such remarks should be expunged as it was an insult to Pramanik and the society to which he belongs. As the issue triggered an uproar, the House was adjourned till 3pm.

Without naming the minister, Sekhar said, “Go through Wikipedia, you will find the name of a gentleman… A Minister of State for Home Affairs is a reportedly a Bangladeshi.” Soon after, Kharge said, “I have every right to know whether he is a Bangladeshi or not."

Last week, Rajya Sabha member and Assam Congress president Ripun Bora had written to Modi seeking an inquiry into the matter. Pramanik was made a junior minister in the home and sports departments in the recent revamp of the Union Cabinet. Ever since his elevation, a number of allegations have been raised against him, including questions being raised about his educational qualifications.

Pramanik’s silence on the issues have provided fodder to the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state and is also making news in home district of Cooch Behar.

However, some BJP leaders said Pramanik has been busy with two key portfolios and will respond at the right time.

The controversy reportedarose after several Bangladeshi media outlets published stories of how Pramanik’s ancestral village celebrated his elevation as a Union minister and that some of his relatives distributed sweets over the matter.

Bora has reportedly claimed in his letter that Pramanik was born in Bangladesh. He was born in Harinathpur village under Palashbari police station in the neighbouring country, he wrote.

Earlier, Modi was prevented from introducing his newly inducted Union ministers to Rajya Sabha as several slogan-shouting opposition members trooped into the Well of the House to protest over various issues, including farm laws and fuel price hike.

Questioning the opposition's conduct, Modi wondered "what kind of mindset is this" that prevents them from giving respect to the new ministers who are women, Dalits and come from Scheduled Tribes and OBC communities.

(With PTI inputs)

