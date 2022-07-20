UP sanitation worker who carried CM Yogi, PM Modi photos in trash cart reinstated

The Mathura Vrindavan municipal corporation on Tuesday reinstated a contractual sanitation worker days after he was sacked for allegedly carrying photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a garbage cart, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The worker has submitted an unconditional apology for his lapse and said that his family was dependent on him and his job as safai karamchari (sanitation worker),” stated the order signed by Karim Akhtar Qureshi, municipal health officer, Mathura Vrindavan civic body.

The sanitation worker, identified as Bobby, was sacked by the civic body on Sunday after finding him guilty of “carelessness”.

“Bobby assured not to repeat the mistake and as such a sympathetic approach was adopted by the municipal commissioner, after which the order for termination of his contract was revoked,” Qureshi said.

The action against Bobby had come after a purported video showed him carrying photos of PM Modi and CM Adityanath in a garbage cart. According to the video, which has since gone viral on social media, the incident occurred on Saturday when a traveller from Rajasthan stopped the worker on the road and inquired about the photos in his cart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Bobby could be heard saying that he was merely carrying what he found in the garbage from a spot near Subhash Intermediate College in Mathura and was unaware of the photos of the prime minister and chief minister being in it.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.