UPSC releases civil services prelims 2026 results; 13,343 shortlisted for Mains

The results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, with a total of 13,343 candidates qualifying for the Main Examination.

Aspirants after appeared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Prelims Exam 2026 at Seth Mukaddar Lal Inter College on Hapur Road in Ghaziabad , India on Sunday, May 24 2026.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The preliminary exam was conducted on May 24.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON