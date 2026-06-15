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UPSC releases civil services prelims 2026 results; 13,343 shortlisted for Mains

The preliminary exam was conducted on May 24.

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 11:31 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, with a total of 13,343 candidates qualifying for the Main Examination.

Aspirants after appeared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Prelims Exam 2026 at Seth Mukaddar Lal Inter College on Hapur Road in Ghaziabad , India on Sunday, May 24 2026.

The preliminary exam was conducted on May 24.

 
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