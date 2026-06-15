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UPSC releases civil services prelims 2026 results; 13,343 shortlisted for Mains
The preliminary exam was conducted on May 24.
Published on: Jun 15, 2026 11:31 pm IST
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The results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, with a total of 13,343 candidates qualifying for the Main Examination.
The preliminary exam was conducted on May 24.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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