Urdu one of the most beautiful languages in the world: V-P Venkaiah Naidu
Addressing an event in Hyderabad where he was presented a copy of the book ‘Urdu Poets and Writers - Gems of Deccan’ authored by senior journalist JS Iftekhar, Naidu said that Hyderabad in particular and the Deccan region as a whole have been ancient centres of Urdu
By Malavika PM
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Bengaluru: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu speaks during the inauguration of the Environmental Test facility at the Centre for Research and Education in Science & Technology in Hosakote, near Bengaluru, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI29-12-2020_000093B) (PTI)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has called Urdu one of the most beautiful languages in the world. Addressing an event in Hyderabad where he was presented a copy of the book ‘Urdu Poets and Writers - Gems of Deccan’ authored by senior journalist JS Iftekhar, Naidu said that Hyderabad in particular and the Deccan region as a whole have been ancient centres of Urdu.

Iftekhar’s book is an anthology of prose and poetry on the life and works of 51 outstanding poets and writers of the Deccan region. The book traces the rich literary and cultural traditions of Deccan, right from the time of Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, the founder of Hyderabad, to the present times.

Naidu also received books on former prime minister Late PV Narasimha Rao from Mamidi Harikrishna, Director of Telangana state language and culture department, ‘Manavottama Rama’ authored by Satyakasi Bhargava and ‘Nallagonda Kathalu’ authored by Mallikarjun.

Applauding the Telangana government for publishing a book on the late PM, Naidu urged all the state governments to bring out such books on regional icons to create awareness among the younger generation.

The Vice President stressed the need for writing and popularising the country’s rural folklore and local stories in order to preserve them for future generations, read the statement. He also called for similar initiatives in children’s literature.

