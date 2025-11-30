Search
Sun, Nov 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

'US benefitted immensely from talented Indians': Elon Musk on H-1B, immigration

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 07:46 pm IST

Musk agreed that Indian talent had played a pivotal role in the country’s growth. “Yes, I think America has benefitted immensely from talented Indians,” he said

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the United States has “benefitted immensely” from the arrival of highly skilled Indians over the decades, acknowledging the role of immigrant talent in shaping America’s tech and innovation landscape.

Nikhil Kamath and Elon Musk from WTF podcast(X/@nikhilkamathcio)
Nikhil Kamath and Elon Musk from WTF podcast(X/@nikhilkamathcio)

Musk made the remarks during a conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on the latter’s podcast released on Sunday.

Kamath opened the segment by noting that the US had long attracted “really smart people” from across the world, prompting what many in India called a “brain drain.” “All our Indian-origin CEOs in Western companies,” he said, referring to the strong presence of Indian-origin leaders in global firms.

Responding to this, Musk agreed that Indian talent had played a pivotal role in the country’s growth. “Yes, I think America has benefitted immensely from talented Indians that have come to America,” he said.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 'US benefitted immensely from talented Indians': Elon Musk on H-1B, immigration
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On