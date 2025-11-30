'US benefitted immensely from talented Indians': Elon Musk on H-1B, immigration

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the United States has “benefitted immensely” from the arrival of highly skilled Indians over the decades, acknowledging the role of immigrant talent in shaping America’s tech and innovation landscape. Nikhil Kamath and Elon Musk from WTF podcast(X/@nikhilkamathcio)

Musk made the remarks during a conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on the latter’s podcast released on Sunday.

Kamath opened the segment by noting that the US had long attracted “really smart people” from across the world, prompting what many in India called a “brain drain.” “All our Indian-origin CEOs in Western companies,” he said, referring to the strong presence of Indian-origin leaders in global firms.

Responding to this, Musk agreed that Indian talent had played a pivotal role in the country’s growth. “Yes, I think America has benefitted immensely from talented Indians that have come to America,” he said.