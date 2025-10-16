Here's what H1-B visa changes mean for Indian tourists in US

Last month, Donald Trump announced a fee of $100,000 for new H1-B visa applications. This meant that companies hiring working professionals from abroad had to pay this princely sum to facilitate their stay in the US. Here is why US President Donald Trump's new H1-B visa rules don't affect tourists.(Representational Image)

The Trump administration's decision has had a disproportionate impact on Indian professionals, as they constitute a majority of H1-B visa beneficiaries (around 70% in recent years). This puts them far ahead of the Chinese (12%), who are the second-most H1-B visa earners.

However, a question arises in the minds of several Indians: Do the new rules also affect those who want to visit the US as tourists?

Visa rules for tourists visiting the US

As per the official website of the US Department of State – Bureau of Consular Affairs, those seeking to visit the United States as tourists, including for the purpose of meeting family members, need to apply for the B-2 visa.

The purposes of visit for which this visa has to be applied for are listed on the site as:

Tourism

Vacation

Visit with friends or relatives

Medical treatment

Participation in social events hosted by fraternal, social or service organizations

Participation by amateurs in musical, sports or similar events or contests, if not being paid for participating

Enrollment in a short recreational course of study, not for credit toward a degree (for example, a two-day cooking class while on vacation)

The rules regarding B-2 visa applicants are not affected by changes in the H1-B visa rules. The applicants for such visas will have to pay a non-refundable visa application fee, which, as per the website, is $185. However, there is no reciprocity fee, also known as the visa issuance fee, for Indian applicants of the B-2 visa.

The B-2 visa remains valid for a period of two years and allows for multiple entries to the country.

FAQs:

What is an H1-B visa?

This allows employers in the US to hire non-immigrant workers in speciality occupations. It is usually valid for up to three years, and can be extended for a total of six years.

What fee has President Donald Trump imposed on new H1-B visa applications?

The H1-B visa now comes with a $100,000 fee for clearance.

What percentage of Indians are beneficiaries of H1-B visa permits?

As per estimates, Indians account for 70% of H1-B visa holders in the US.