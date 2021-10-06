Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / US deputy secretary of state on 3-day India visit; Afghanistan on agenda
india news

US deputy secretary of state on 3-day India visit; Afghanistan on agenda

Published on Oct 06, 2021 05:37 AM IST
US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman (REUTERS)
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

United States deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman, who is in India on a three-day visit, will be holding talks with foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday. The two officials are expected to discuss the recent political developments in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, and also hold key talks to take forward bilateral ties between India and the US.

The development comes nearly two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the US, held bilateral talks with President Joe Biden and discussed key areas of cooperation with Quad leaders, especially in relation to maritime developments and otherwise in the Indo-Pacific region.

Wendy Sherman, the US deputy secretary of state, arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday. The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said that her arrival heralds a “useful opportunity” to amplify the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership.

"Deputy Secretary Sherman's visit will be a useful opportunity to continue the regular dialogue and further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Sherman will also call on minister of external affairs, S Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the statement added. However, Sherman's key meeting with foreign secretary Shringla on October 6 will have her focus on regional issues, “pertaining to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region”, as well as contemporary global issues - including the evolving situation in the war-torn land of Afghanistan, it said.

Sherman and Shringla will also participate today in a special session of the India-Ideas summit being organised by the US India Business Council (USIBC). On Thursday, Sherman will travel to Mumbai for engagements with the business community.

Separately, a delegation of the US trade representative (USTR) is also visiting India. The delegation comprises US trade representative for south and central Asia Christopher Wilson, deputy assistant Brendan Lynch and director Emily Ashby. The delegation was earlier welcomed at the US embassy by Charge d'Affaires Patricia Lacina Lacina.

