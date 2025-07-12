US embassy in India issues fresh visa revocation, deportation warning: 'Screening doesn't stop'

The US embassy in India on Saturday issued an advisory for visa holders, asserting that American visa screening continues even after a visa is granted and revocation can be done if rules are violated. The advisory said visa holders will face deportation if US laws and immigration rules are not followed(X/@USAndIndia)

The statement is in lines with the President Donald Trump-led US administration's ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with its immigration laws and reinforces that visa holders must adhere strictly to all legal requirements during their stay.

"U.S. visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued. We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all U.S. laws and immigration rules - and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don't," the US embassy said in a post on X.

The US Embassy in India has issued a series of statements on of visa and immigration during the course of past few weeks.

On June 28, the US embassy in India had said in an advisory that those persons who are staying illegally in the US or have committed visa fraud will be held responsible.

The US embassy had said on X also said if anyone breaks the US law, they will be punished with "significant criminal penalties".

"Those who are in the United States illegally or commit visa fraud will be held responsible. If you break U.S. law, you will be punished with significant criminal penalties," the embassy said in its post.

The embassy's statement came against the backdrop of an immigration crackdown by the Trump administration in California's Los Angeles recently.

The embassy had earlier on June 19 said that a US visa is "a privilege, not a right" and its screening does not stop after a visa has been issued and authorities may revoke it if one breaks the law.

On June 26, the US asked applicants to share their social media usernames or handles of each platform they have used in the last five years.

"Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form. Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit," a statement which was posted on X read.

"Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas," it added.