What is EB-5 visa? Indian students explore new path as Trump administration tightens immigration laws

The Economic Times reported that immigration lawyers have witnessed over 100 percent increase in EB-5 petitions from Indian students in the last four to five months.

With an investment of $800,000 (about ₹7 crore), overseas investors reportedly can obtain a Green Card or permanent residency via this EB-5 procedure.

However, it has restricted only 700 sets for India. In contrast to other years, there has been a significant rise in EB-5 petitions despite the restricted number of seats.

Here's what experts have to say

Speaking to ET, Rajneesh Pathak, founder of the immigration law company Global North Residency and Citizenship, said: “Unlike previous years, when we had most-ly H-1B visa holders applying, the interest from F-1 visa holders has risen by 100% over the last few months.”

According to the study, the US Immigration Fund (USIF), which operates EB-5 Regional Centers, has witnessed a 100% increase in F-1 visa holders applying for EB-5 visas since January of this year as compared to 2024, when the majority of candidates were H-1B holders.

The Donald Trump administration significantly cancelled the visas of more than 300 overseas students this year due to their alleged participation in “campus activism” and “engagement with anti-national content” on social media.

According to reports, the US Department of State (DOS) sent emails to thousands of students telling them that their F-1 visas have been terminated and that they are required to use the CBP Home App for self-deportation.

Indian students and H-1B holders are now very interested in pursuing the EB-5 visa path. According to the report, the majority of international applicants for EB-5 are in highly competitive industries including computer science, biotechnology, and finance.

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program: What is it?

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services states that investors (as well as their spouses and unmarried children under 21) can submit applications for legal permanent residence (a Green Card) under this program.

This is possible only if they invest the required amount in a US-based business; Plan to create or maintain 10 permanent full-time jobs for eligible US workers.

Participants in this program are granted an employment-based fifth preference visa, which is called EB-5.