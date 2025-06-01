Donald Trump’s Army Day parade canceled? ‘Birth certificate’ claim causes confusion

Many social media users have claimed that the military parade being held on June 14 in Washington, DC for the 250th Army Day, a day that also happens to be President Trump’s 79th birthday, is now canceled due to his inability to produce a birth certificate. US President Donald Trump announced an army parade on his birthday(AFP)

The rumor started from a satirical news report published by Andy Borowitz on his blog The Borowitz Report on Thursday (May 29). The report, which was meant to be taken humorously, has left many people confused about whether the parade is still on.

“Though White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed the missing document as an ‘administrative error’, the Joint Chiefs of Staff disagreed, stating, “Without a birth certificate, we have no evidence of when or where President Trump was born.” Trump reportedly begged his wife, Melania, to swear under oath that he was born on June 14, but she refused, telling him, “You never remember my birthday," the blog on the official website for The Borowitz Report read.

Borowitz also published the same on his social media with the caption “I knew it! —Obama”, an obvious reference to the questions raised by Trump over the legitimacy of former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate.

Though many people understood the humor of the post, others were left puzzled by what they took to be actual news.

The confusion, however, is completely unnecessary since the parade is still very much on. As of now, there has been no official notice from the White House regarding a possible cancellation. The report was clearly meant to be a satirical jest that was taken too literally by some people. Moreover, Borowitz, the writer of the original report, self-describes himself as a humorist on his website. “I’ve been writing satirical news since I was eighteen. This represents either commitment to a genre or arrested development,” the website reads.

Preparations are currently underway for what many expect to be a grand spectacle of troops and vehicles to celebrate Army Day in the best way possible. Many individuals have also blamed this action as a way for Trump to commemorate his birthday.

By Stuti Gupta