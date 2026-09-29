US's F-35A Lightning II jets debut at Tarang Shakti in India

The United States Embassy in India on Tuesday hailed the historic maiden participation of the United States Air Force's F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter jets in Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026, marking the advanced aircraft's operational debut in Indian airspace.

The embassy said in a post on X that the F-35As were “making their exercise debut in India at Tarang Shakti" (X/ US embassy in India)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The embassy said in a post on X that the F-35As were “making their exercise debut in India at Tarang Shakti", while drawing attention to the platform's exceptional capabilities and the valuable bilateral training prospects it creates alongside the Indian Air Force (IAF) and allied air arms.

“Combining stealth, advanced sensors, and information-sharing capabilities, the F-35s bring new opportunities to train with the Indian Air Force and other partners, strengthening coordination and readiness together,” the embassy added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The second edition of the multinational Exercise Tarang Shakti is ongoing at Air Force Station Jodhpur in Rajasthan. More about Tarang Shakti {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second edition of the multinational Exercise Tarang Shakti is ongoing at Air Force Station Jodhpur in Rajasthan. More about Tarang Shakti {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Scheduled from September 26 through October 12, Tarang Shakti, the extensive aerial exercise, proceeds under the guiding motif ‘Power in Partnership’. It centred heavily on deepening mutual cooperation, exchanging tactical expertise, and enhancing operational interoperability among all participating nations.

The data released by the ministry of defence highlights that seven Friendly Foreign Countries, comprising Australia, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, are actively participating, with several additional nations joining as observers.

This shows the extent of the multinational engagement.

The participating foreign fleets feature advanced combat and support assets, including the F-35 Lightning II, Rafale, F-16, A400M, MRTT, C-130, C-130J, and KC-30A aircraft, bringing together a diverse array of strike, tactical airlift, and aerial refuelling capabilities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The inaugural edition of the exercise was held in 2024.

According to defence ministry officials quoted by the news agency ANI, the current iteration enables participating air arms to conduct advanced joint training, exchange critical operational insights, and consolidate professional experience while operating side by side with frontline IAF platforms across complex mission profiles.

The officials noted that the exercise is structured to foster deep professional engagement among aircrews, mission planners, and support personnel, laying heavy emphasis on safety protocols, mutual learning, and a harmonised understanding of diverse operating philosophies.

What else is featured in the exercise?

Beyond high-intensity flying operations, the 2026 schedule features an expanded agenda that includes professional seminars, industrial tours showcasing India's growing aerospace and defence ecosystem, the Sekhon Marathon, cultural heritage tours, and yoga sessions designed to foster camaraderie among multinational contingents.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 serves as a premier platform for the IAF to showcase its operational excellence and institutional ethos while reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to constructive defence diplomacy, regional security, and enduring military partnerships.