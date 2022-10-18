Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US International DFC CEO on 3-day visit in India, to meet private sector leaders

Published on Oct 18, 2022 11:11 AM IST

Scott Nathan will also highlight private sector-led development projects and hold talks on boosting economic development in the greater Indo-Pacific region

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) CEO Scott Nathan is in the country from Oct 17-20. (ANI image)
ByHT Correspondent

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) chief executive officer Scott Nathan arrived in India on Monday for his three-day visit.

He is in the country from October 17-20 to discuss opportunities to accelerate economic growth.

During his visit to Mumbai and New Delhi, Nathan will also highlight private sector-led development projects and hold talks on boosting economic development in the greater Indo-Pacific region.

In Mumbai, Nathan will meet private sector leaders and stakeholders from the banking, microfinance, logistics and energy sectors.

In the national Capital, he will visit DFC health investment project sites, meet existing clients and government officials to discuss how the US agency can help advance inclusive development in India.

In both cities, Nathan will highlight DFC’s role in advancing the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment and mobilising private capital to drive values-based, inclusive infrastructure development across the world, according to an official statement.

The DFC partners with the private sector to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world. It invests across sectors such as energy, healthcare, critical infrastructure and technology.

The DFC also provides financing for small businesses and women entrepreneurs to create jobs in emerging markets.

