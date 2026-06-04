US-Iran war LIVE updates: Tehran says 'no tangible progress' in talks but Trump says deal close

US-Iran war LIVE updates: Fresh ambiguity has emerged on peace talks as Iran's foreign minister said that "no tangible progress" has been made in negotiations, even as US President Donald Trump expressed optimism over an agreement. ...Read More

US President Donald Trump voiced optimism on a deal recently, telling reporters at the White House "it could happen...over the weekend."

Hezbollah says attacked Israel

Lebanon's Hezbollah said it had attacked troops in northern Israel on Wednesday, as Israeli strikes killed at least nine people in southern Lebanon, dampening hopes for an end to the cycle of violence.

US President Donald Trump announced Monday that he had brokered a deal that Lebanon said would halt Israeli attacks on Beirut and Hezbollah attacks on Israeli territory, before expanding in scope.

Since then, Israel has said it has Washington's backing to strike Beirut's southern suburbs -- a Hezbollah stronghold -- if the Iran-backed group targets northern Israeli communities.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Wednesday that any attack on Beirut would trigger a "full-scale resumption" of the conflict and insisted that Israeli forces must get out of the country.

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