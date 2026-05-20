US-Iran news LIVE: ‘Will end war quickly,’ says Trump; Tehran promises ‘surprises’ in case of future attacks

US-Iran war news LIVE: A 72-hour diplomatic ultimatum has locked Washington and Tehran into a high-stakes standoff. US President Donald Trump gave Iranian negotiators a window of “two to three days” to finalise a peace treaty to end the war on the West Asian country. ...Read More

“We're going to end that war very quickly,” Trump said. “They want to make a deal so badly. You are going to see oil prices plummet. They're going to come down. There's so much oil out there, they're going to come plummeting down,” he added. US vice president JD Vance said both negotiating teams already made a “lot of progress” towards an agreement.

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the country had drawn lessons from previous confrontations and warned that “a return to war will feature many more surprises”.

Israel-Lebanon updates

Nine people were killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon amid a ceasefire, according to reports. Israeli bombardment in Lebanon have killed 3,042 people since March 2.

Israel captures ship taking aid to Gaza

The Israeli genocide in Gaza continues to rage on. On Tuesday, Israeli forces captured the last vessel linked to the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla. This was the 77th boat stopped so far. The flotilla campaign was aimed at challenging restrictions around Gaza and delivering food, medication and necessities to the people at the war-torn strip.