US lawmakers have submitted amendments to the Russia sanctions bill, a legislation that grants President Donald Trump authority to impose sanctions on Moscow's trading partners, including India.

The bill must be passed by the House of Representatives before it is sent to US President Donald Trump for signature. (Bloomberg File)

Two of the biggest amendment proposals, both from Democratic Party lawmakers, are on opposite ends of the spectrum. While one seeks to name Russia’s top trading partners -- including India -- in the legislation, another proposes to scrap the section imposing tariffs altogether.

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The amendment moved by Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer seeks to name China, India, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Hungary, the Slovak Republic, the UAE, Singapore, Kazakhstan, and the Kyrgyz Republic as countries eligible for 100 per cent duties.

At the opposite end of the sanctions spectrum is Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks, who has moved an amendment to scrap Section 113 entirely, which would grant the President authority to impose broad secondary tariffs on Russia's trading partners. Meeks is staunchly opposed to granting more tariff-levying powers to Trump

The amendment moved by Meeks has three co-sponsors.

According to news agency PTI, the House Rules Committee made the proposed amendments to the Russia sanctions act public on Monday (local time).

What is the Russia sanctions bill?

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{{^usCountry}} The Russia sanctions bill, officially named the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, seeks to impose sanctions not only on Russia's leadership and energy sector, but also on the "shadow fleet" of vessels that enable Moscow to evade sanctions on oil deliveries. The bill was passed by the US Senate by an overwhelming 86-11 vote last month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Russia sanctions bill, officially named the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, seeks to impose sanctions not only on Russia's leadership and energy sector, but also on the "shadow fleet" of vessels that enable Moscow to evade sanctions on oil deliveries. The bill was passed by the US Senate by an overwhelming 86-11 vote last month. {{/usCountry}}

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The bill must be passed by the House of Representatives before it is sent to US President Donald Trump for signature. The House has four working days left before it breaks into early recess ahead of the midterm elections on November 3.

The US believes that Russia's crude oil trade is funding the war against Ukraine. The Bill also seeks to authorise President Donald Trump to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Russia's top oil trading partners, including China and India.

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The bill passed by the US Senate on August 7 does not name Russia's trading partners, but mentions the five largest importers of oil and gas by volume.

Other proposed amendments to the bill

Another amendment moved by Gregory Meeks seeks to allow the President to waive sanctions applicable to a foreign person for 90 days, with a provision for renewal for additional 90-day periods if it is "vital to the national security of the US."

Meeks has also moved an amendment seeking to authorise $15 billion in direct loans to Ukraine for financing the procurement of defence articles and services.