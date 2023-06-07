US mission gears up for record Indian student visa applications

The US mission in India is gearing up for a record number of student visa applications in 2023, with consular officers from New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai interviewing early 3,500 applicants on Wednesday.

Last year, a record-breaking 125,000 Indians were issued student visas. (Twitter)

“Last year, a record-breaking 125,000 Indians were issued student visas, which is more than were issued to any other nationality. In fact, one out of every five student visas was issued in India last year,” said Brendan Mullarkey, the acting minister counsellor for consular affairs in India. “This year, we will interview more students than ever before,” Mullarkey added.

The interviews on Wednesday were part of the seventh annual Student Visa Day countrywide. Student Visa Day marks the long-standing higher education ties between the US and India.

This year, more than 200,000 Indian students are studying at American academic institutions, representing more than 20% of international students currently in the US.

US ambassador Eric Garcetti and consuls general across India congratulated visa recipients preparing to join the ranks of Indian students who have chosen to study in the US.

“I first came to India as a young student and I’ve seen in my own life how transformative these experiences can be,” said Garcetti. “Student exchange is at the heart of US-India relations, and with good reason. A US education provides students a world-class education and access to a global network of knowledge, laying the foundation for a lifetime of understanding.”

The US mission encouraged students interested in studying in the United States to contact EducationUSA, the free government-sponsored advising service that offers credible and comprehensive information on admission and visa processes.

EducationUSA represents accredited US colleges and universities with eight advising centres across India. Students can visit educationusa.state.gov or @educationUSAIndia on Facebook and Instagram for more information.

