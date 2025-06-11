US needs relations with both India and Pakistan, says top American general

NEW DELHI: The US needs to have a relationship with both India and Pakistan because of the Pakistani military’s role in countering the threat from Islamic State-Khorasan Province, a top American general has said in remarks that are unlikely to go down well in New Delhi. US Army Gen Michael E Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, testifies before the House Armed Services Committee in Washington DC on March 21, 2024 (File Photo)

The remarks by the head of the US Central Command, Gen Michael E Kurilla, during a hearing by the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, come at a time when India has intensified efforts to highlight Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

Indian officials, including external affairs minister S Jaishankar, have insisted that the victims of the Pahalgam attack and the perpetrators of the terrorist assault cannot be treated at par. The Indian side has also been rankled by several countries hyphenating India and Pakistan during last month’s military clashes.

During his testimony before the House Armed Services Committee, Kurilla, who is set to retire this summer, highlighted the role of the Pakistani military and army chief Asim Munir, in combating ISIS-Khorasan, another name for IS-KP.

“That’s why we need…to have a relationship with Pakistan and with India. I do not believe it is a binary switch that we can’t have one with Pakistan if we have a relationship with India,” Kurilla said while answering questions from members of the panel.

“We should look at the merits of the relationship for the positives that it has,” he said.

There was no immediate response to Kurilla’s comments from Indian officials.

Kurilla noted that ISIS-K, based in Afghanistan, is one of the most active terrorist groups involved in “external plots globally”, including against the US homeland. The Afghan Taliban have gone after the ISIS-K and pushed a lot of the group’s fighters into tribal areas on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, he said.

“Through a phenomenal partnership with Pakistan, they have gone after ISIS-Khorasan, killing dozens of them. Through a relationship we have with them, [and] providing intelligence, they have captured at least five ISIS-Khorasan high-value individuals,” Kurilla said.

Kurilla said Pakistan extradited Mohammad Sharifullah alias Jafar, one of the key individuals behind a suicide attack at Kabul airport in August 2021 that killed 13 American military personnel during the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

“The first person...the [Pakistani] chief of army staff Munir [called] was me and said, ‘I’ve caught him, I’m willing to extradite him back to the US, please tell the secretary of defence and the president,’” he said.

Kurilla described Pakistan as “a phenomenal partner in the counter-terrorism world” and said Islamabad was going after the ISIS-Khorasan with “limited intelligence” that the US is providing. He also noted that Pakistan has witnessed some 1,000 terrorist attacks since the start of 2024, which killed about 700 security personnel and 2,500 civilians.