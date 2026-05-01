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US places India on priority watch list for Intellectual Property rights. What it means

The annual report reviews how effectively US trading partners safeguard IP rights such as patents, copyrights and trademarks. 

Updated on: May 01, 2026 10:00 am IST
Edited by Anita Goswami
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The United States has placed India on its 2026 priority watch list for intellectual property rights. The designation, outlined in a report by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on Thursday, flags persistent concerns over IP protection and enforcement.

US flags persistent IP concerns, keeps India on priority watch list.(PTI)

“India remains one of the world’s most challenging major economies with respect to the protection and enforcement of IP,” the report said.

The annual report reviews how effectively US trading partners safeguard IP rights such as patents, copyrights and trademarks. This year, six countries, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Russia and Venezuela, were placed on the list.

Why India is on the list

The US said India has made some progress on intellectual property (IP) protection, but several issues remain. It cited problems in the patent system, including delays, strict rules leading to rejections, and the possibility of revocations.

The report also pointed to weak enforcement, with continued piracy and counterfeiting and limited coordination among agencies. The US raised concerns about high import duties on IP-related products and gaps in protection of trade secrets and test data. It also noted delays in legal processes, including trademark and copyright cases.

Argentina and Mexico were moved to the Watch List after improvements, the European Union was added, and Bulgaria was removed.

A total of 19 countries, including Pakistan, Turkey and Brazil, are now on the watch list.

The USTR said it will use enforcement tools to address unfair trade practices and expects countries to fix gaps in their IP systems.

 
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