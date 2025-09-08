US tightens visa rules on interview appointments, likely to hurt Indians. Details here

The US Department of State recently updated its visa norms for non-immigrant visa applicants, making the interview appointment mandatory in the applicant's country of residence. With the new guidelines, Indian visa applicants will face a significant challenge to book a quick B1 (business) or B2 (tourist) visa appointment from another country. It also clarified that those appointments which have already been scheduled “will generally not be cancelled."(Pixaby/Representational Image)

In a notice dated September 6, the US Department of State said that the applicant for a non-immigrant visa (NIV) should schedule their visa interview at the US Embassy or Consulate in their country of residence. It further said that those applicants who schedule their interviews at the US Embassy or Consulate outside their country of residence will experience more difficulty in qualifying for a visa. Additionally, the fees paid for such applicants will also not be refunded.

It also clarified that those appointments which have already been scheduled “will generally not be cancelled.” The move aims to restrict those who previously used to apply from nearby countries with shorter wait times.

How will it impact Indian applicants?

Indian applicants looking to apply for US visa will now have to schedule their the interview appointments within India. Earlier, Indians who wanted to travel to America could book an appointment date abroad, as there was usually a long wait for an appointment date in India. The rule to book appointment dates abroad came during COVID-19 due to a huge backlog of applicants and long wait for appointments.

After this new rule, the visa applicants will have to wait months before an appointment for their interview. Indians planning to visit the US on short notice won't be able to find an earlier date for their US visa appointments.

How long is the wait for appointment in India

According to the official website of the US Department of State, the average wait time for the next available appointment in Delhi is 4.5 months, while the wait time is 9 months in Chennai, 3.5 months in Hyderabad and 5 months in Kolkata. In Mumbai, the wait time is 3.5 months.

The non-immigrant visa categories include business visa (B-1/B-2), the student visa (F and M), work visa (H-1B) and exchange visa (J). The average wait time also depends on what visa category an applicant is applying for. For example, in Kolkata, the next available appointment wait is 5.5 months for a business visa, while the wait is 2 months for a student and exchange visa.

According to the update, exceptions to this new rule are only available for applicants for A, G, C-2, C-3, NATO visas or for diplomatic-type or official-type visas. Further rare exceptions are possible for for humanitarian or medical emergencies or foreign policy reasons.

Earlier this month, the US made in-person interviews compulsory for non-immigrant visa applicants. Earlier applicants under the age of 14 or over the age of 79, and those renewing their visa, were exempted from interviews. This move will further add to the wait time for appointments.