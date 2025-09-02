US ends visa interview waivers, in-person checks to begin from today

Starting today (September 2), most applicants for the United States non-immigrant visas will be required to attend in-person interviews at US embassies and consulates, as the administration has officially ended the age-based and renewal-based interview waivers that had been in place for years. The US State Department warned that the visa rule changes will likely increase wait times for appointments.(Representational Image)

The applicants will include students, professionals, and frequent travellers.

This shift will majorly affect categories like H-1B (skilled workers), L-1 (intra-company transfers), F-1 (students), B-1/B-2 (tourism/business), and O-1 (individuals with extraordinary ability), impacting thousands of Indians each year.

What’s the change?

Until now, many visa applicants under age 14 or over 79, as well as those renewing their visas in the same category, were exempt from interviews, but from today, all of them will have to appear for an in-person interview to get or renew their respective visas.

The State Department has warned that the changes will likely increase wait times for appointments.

The majority of non-immigrant visa applicants will need to appear in person for interviews beginning September 2, 2025, according to a statement released by the US Department of State.

Who are the exceptions?

Diplomatic and official visa holders

Selected international organisation categories

Some renewals of full-validity B-1/B-2 visas for Mexican nationals

Even in those cases, consular officers may still request an interview on a case-by-case basis.

Who will be most impacted?

While the policy applies broadly, the largest impact will be felt by Indian students heading to US universities this fall or spring, professionals on H-1B and L-1 visas, and tourists and business travellers used to quick "Dropbox" renewals.

For some countries like Afghanistan, Nigeria, Cuba, and Iran, these new rules are already in full effect with no exemptions at all. However, India is not among these countries, but Indian applicants are still subject to the new global interview requirements.

New reschedule policy in place

As of January 1, 2025, only one free reschedule is allowed per visa application. If you miss your appointment or need to reschedule a second time, you’ll have to pay the visa fee again.

Additionally, if you update your DS-160 application form after booking, you must bring both the original and the corrected confirmation pages to your interview.