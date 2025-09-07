Planning FIFA World Cup trip? Indian couple's US B1/B2 visa approved, shares key insights to follow

The process of getting your US visa approved can be quite difficult and anxious. However, one Indian couple has opened up about their interview experience following approval of their B1/B2 visas for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. During the B1/B2 visa interview, the applicant acknowledged that they have no family in the United States, with the exception of a younger brother who resides and works in Dubai.(Representational Image)

Like many other candidates, their visa interview at the US embassy in New Delhi started with a lengthy wait as hundreds of applicants waited in queues for interviews and biometric scans.

“We spent about 3.5 hours at the embassy,” the applicant stated in a social media post. “I saw many people fainting because of the heat, which was concerning. I really hope it didn’t affect anyone’s interview,” they said.

Indian couple opens up about visa approval experience

Having applied together, the couple went to the window with great expectations of obtaining their visas. The interviewer, a US consular official, gave them a cordial welcome and asked a series of direct questions.

The applicant boldly stated that they intended to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States when questioned about the purpose of their trip. “We’d really love to visit for the World Cup next year,” they stated.

The applicant further said that “I went to Qatar for the last World Cup, but this time I want to go with my wife to the US. We’re both really looking forward to it.” The officer seemed content with the response.

Following that, the officer inquired about the applicant's occupation and what they performed for a living. The applicant mentioned that they had been working for four months and provided a quick overview of their function and duties there.

“I also told her about my previous work experience, which spans over six years,” the applicant revealed in the post.

Indian couple even made jokes during visa interview

The next topic of the query was their income. When the officer inquired, “how much do they earn?”, the applicant promptly replied in both US dollars and Indian rupees, making sure to give a comprehensive account of their financial circumstances.

The officer turned to the applicant's wife and asked about her profession and earnings as well. She responded that she is a housewife who assists in taking care of her single mother.

The applicant spoke of their love of travel and claimed that they had just returned from a honeymoon trip to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and the United Arab Emirates.

“I joked that since getting married, my solo travel days are over,” they joked. The officer smirked and stated, “So it’s your fault.”

During the interview, the applicant acknowledged that they have no family in the United States, with the exception of a younger brother who resides and works in Dubai. The official finally responded, “Congratulations, your visas have been approved.”

Disclaimer: This story is based on a social media post and Hindustan Times has not independently verified the user's claims.