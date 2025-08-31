Indian applicant's B1/B2 visa denial dashes his FIFA World Cup dream, interview shockingly lasted less than a minute

A 25-year-old Mumbai investment banker was ecstatic about the prospect of traveling to the United States to witness the FIFA World Cup with his father. He'd been dreaming about that moment since he and his father made their way to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, those intentions were abruptly put on hold when he was refused a US visa, leaving him absolutely stunned. President Donald Trump holds the FIFA World Cup Winners Trophy during an announcement in the Oval Office (AP)

The banker, who makes about Rs. 2 lakh a month after taxes, had carefully planned his trip, Financial Express reported. Though his company could only authorize three weeks, he planned to remain in the US for four weeks.

Indian applicant mentions his childhood friend, travel expenses

The applicant mentioned that he has a childhood friend with US citizenship in Seattle that he wanted to visit during his trip. However, his schedule was flexible depending on which FIFA match tickets he could get. While he would pay for his living expenses in the US, his father was willing to support his travel costs.

The actual visa interview lasted less than a minute, claimed the applicant, as per Financial Express. During the interview, the Indian applicant talked about his passion for football and his 2022 World Cup memories with his father when the consulate officer questioned him about the reason for his travel.

He further opened up about the cities he would visit and how long he planned to remain in the US. He was then questioned about his living situation and his parents' home.

At the end of the interview, the consulate officer surprisingly stated, “I'm sorry, you are rejected,” despite the fact that he had given clear answers. The interviewer did not ask him about his job, income, and travel history, the details which are deemed essential for visa evaluation.

A look at his B1/B2 visa interview with officer

Me: Hi Sir, good morning VO: hi good morning, purpose of visit Me: huge football fan, been to the WC in Qatar in 22 with dad and he promised he’d try and send me wherever World Cup happens next, it’s in the US so I want to go VO: how long? Me: I wanted to stay for 4 weeks, but my boss didn’t agree to it and I can go for a max of 3 weeks VO: which cities? Me: it all depends on what match tickets I can get, not certain which ones I’ll be able to get so it’s totally up in the air VO: anyone you know in US Me: childhood friend, he’s a us citizen, works in Seattle VO: who’s going to sponsor Me: dads going to sponsor my air tickets, the rest by myself (he made a slight face on that) VO: where do parents stay? Where do you stay? Me: parents in Delhi, I’m in Mumbai because I work there VO: I’m sorry you are rejected

Netizens react to Indian applicant's B1/B2 visa denial

Meanwhile, several social media users attempted to find the reason behind the visa refusal to the Indian applicant. “You could have said i am planning to watch xxx vs xxx at xxx city, Childhood friend who is US citizen. High chances he might sponsor you for visa, Earning 2 lakh yet dad sponsoring is huge red flag. Consular officer assess everything and decide whether to approve or deny,” one user stated.

Another person even stated that he would also turn down his visa if he were conducting his interview. Stressing that he was offering unnecessary information that was not essential, the user further said, “Purpose of the visit is: tourism/ watching football — not the long story about your dad sponsoring your trip. Be simple, clear and direct. And figure out at least some location you’ll go to watch the match. It’s too up in the air right now.”