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US lifts sanctions on four Indian companies linked to Russia-related measures

The entities delisted are RRG Engineering Technologies Private Limited, Lokesh Machines Limited, Galaxy Bearings Ltd, and Shaurya Aeronautics Private Limited.

Updated on: Jul 01, 2026 11:20 am IST
By Priyanshu Priya
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The United States department of the treasury has removed four Indian entities from its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List as part of its latest sanctions update.

US President Donald Trump. Four Indian entities taken off US sanctions list in latest OFAC update(REUTERS)

The entities delisted are Hyderabad-based RRG Engineering Technologies Private Limited and Lokesh Machines Limited, Ahmedabad-based Galaxy Bearings Ltd, and Delhi-based Shaurya Aeronautics Private Limited.

The move comes nearly two years after the four companies featured in the sanctions list of the US' Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). In 2024, OFAC had imposed sanctions on 21 Indian entities – including 19 companies and two individuals – under Executive Order 14024, which targets those accused of providing financial, material, technological or other support to the Russian government.

The Washington's action were part of the broader efforts to prevent the circumvention of sanctions imposed on Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Following the sanctions, the Indian government said it had engaged with Washington on the matter.

Two of the four Indian entities removed from the sanctions list – Galaxy Bearings Limited and Lokesh Machines Limited – are publicly listed companies. Lokesh Machines counts several global manufacturers among its clients, including US-based John Deere and Cummins, Sweden's Volvo, and Japan's Honda and Suzuki.

Another delisted entity, RRG Engineering Technologies, has links to India's aviation sector. Its chairperson and managing director, GM Ganga Rao, served as an industry expert on the ministry of civil aviation's 2018 task force on fast-tracking unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanshu Priya

Priyanshu Priya is a journalist with nearly three years of newsroom experience, driven by a deep belief that stories, when told right, can shape conversations and hold power to account. Currently working as a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times, she writes on a wide spectrum of issues, from Indian politics and Delhi’s public concerns to global trade tensions and high-stakes crime stories. Priya joined HT at a pivotal moment, as Operation Sindoor was unfolding, and has since covered some of the most defining developments in recent times. Her reporting spans the Air India plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack to India–US trade tensions, unrest in the Middle East, and key Assembly elections across states. She thrives in the fast-paced world of breaking news. In 2025–26, she was recognised with the Hindustan Times Digi Journo of the Q3 Award for driving over 4 million page views in a single month. A postgraduate in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and a Mass Communication graduate from Patna Women’s College, Priya began her news career with the Zee News English team, where she extensively covered the Lok Sabha Election 2024, along with the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. When she’s not tracking or writing the next big development, she unwinds by watching series and films, reading books with strong female protagonists, and revisiting comfort shows for the familiar ease they bring when life feels a little too jittery.

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