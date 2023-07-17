US, India among ‘closest partners in the world’: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who is in Gujarat to attend the G20 meeting, highlighted the strong bond between the US and India, labelling them as among the “closest partners globally”. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (AP Photo)

Yellen expressed her admiration for India’s leadership during its G20 presidency, emphasising the nation’s pivotal role in the ongoing G20 meetings in Gujarat.

She also expressed her gratitude to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman who she met on the sidelines of a G20 meeting and discussed the agenda for global economic growth.

Speaking at a media briefing alongside Sitharaman in Gandhinagar, Yellen conveyed the United States’ appreciation for India’s significant contributions as a key ally. The joint press conference provided an opportunity for the two leaders to address the media and discuss the ongoing India-US dialogue during the G20 meetings.

Yellen emphasised the importance of deepening the already substantial relationship between India and the United States saying, “We highly value our bilateral relationship with India. The US and India are among the closest partners in the world. The US appreciates India’s leadership during its G20 presidency.”

Her statements reaffirm the robust partnership emphasising the shared commitment to international cooperation and economic collaboration. Yellen’s recognition of India’s leadership further underscores the pivotal role played by the nation in global economic affairs.

“With shared democratic values, pluralism, and a strong commitment to rules-based global order and multilateralism, India and the US are actively engaged in constructive dialogues. These exchanges serve as a testament to our mutual commitment to nurture a robust partnership and harness the potential for progress and prosperity,” Sitharaman said in her address.

She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to the United States last month and his meeting with the US President has enhanced the strength and dynamism of the partnership between the two countries. It paved the way for new avenues of collaboration, propelling our partnership to a greater height, she added.

“Today, our discussions highlight the commitment of India and the US to actively further the G20 agenda,” Sitharaman said.

“As we look ahead, we reaffirm our commitment to achieve substantial outcomes through close engagement. By leveraging each other’s expertise and resources, we actively promote economic growth, foster innovation, and drive sustainable development. Our partnership will create a prosperous and equitable future, making it a catalyst for positive change worldwide,” the finance minister said on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

The G20 meetings in Gujarat serve as a platform for world leaders to discuss pressing economic issues, seek common solutions, and foster cooperation among participating nations.

Efforts were also made to facilitate consensus on persistent challenges linked to the growing indebtedness of low and middle-income nations. Furthermore, exploring the potential of crypto-assets and digital public infrastructure to enhance financial inclusion was also a key aspect of the discussions.

The dialogue between the US and India within the G20 framework is expected to strengthen bilateral ties and promote shared prosperity.

The US finance leaders’ current visit to India follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent state visit to Washington. This is her third trip there to India in nine months, an indication of the growing ties between the two countries.