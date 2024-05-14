US warns of sanctions after India-Iran Chabahar Port agreement

The United States, without naming India, issued a warning to “anyone” who is considering business deals with Iran, hours after the two countries signed the Chabahar Port agreement on Monday. The US said countries doing business with Iran should be aware of the “potential risk of sanctions". US State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel. (File)

US state department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel issued a veiled warning to India after New Delhi and Tehran signed the important port deal, but also said the US will let the Indian government speak on its foreign policy goals.

At a press briefing on Monday, Vedant Patel said, “We are aware of these reports that Iran and India have signed a deal concerning the Chabahar Port, I would let the government of India speak to its own foreign policy goals, vis-a-vis the Chabahar Port as well as its own bilateral relationship with Iran.”

“I would just say...US sanctions on Iran remain in place and we will continue to enforce them,” Vedant Patel added. He also said anyone thinking of entering into business with Iran is opening themselves up to the potential risk of sanctions.

"Any entity, anyone considering business deals with Iran, they need to be aware of the potential risk they are opening themselves up to, potential risk of sanctions," Patel said.

The Long-Term Bilateral Contract on Chabahar Port Operation was signed between Indian Ports Global Limited (IPGL) of India and the Port & Maritime Organisation (PMO) of Iran on Monday, enabling the operation of Shahid-Behesti port in the Chabahar Port Development Project for a period of 10 years.

The Chabahar Port, which is an India-Iran flagship project, serves as an important transit port for trade with landlocked Central Asian countries such as Afghanistan. As per the deal, India's IPGL will invest $120 million for equipping and further developing the port.

This 10-year long-term lease agreement further strengthens the bilateral ties between the two countries while bolstering confidence and boosting trust among trading communities in the region.

(With inputs from ANI)