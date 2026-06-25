...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Amazon CEO meets PM Modi, confirms $48 billion investment, AI expansion in India by 2030

The Amazon CEO further stated that since 2010, the tech company has invested $40 billion into India.

Updated on: Jun 25, 2026 03:06 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Andy Jassy, President and CEO of Amazon, on Thursday stated that the tech company aims to invest around $48 billion and expand artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure in the country. Giving a 2030 deadline, Jassy also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets CEO of Amazon Andy Jassy, on Thursday(@ajassy on X)

"The Prime Minister's vision for the last 12 years is just remarkable. You can see it in the development of the country and how important the country is in almost every aspect around the world," said Jassy.

The Amazon CEO further stated that since 2010, the tech company has invested $40 billion into India, and an additional $35 billion investment was announced last year.

“We just announced today that we're going to increase that amount from $35 billion to an incremental $48 billion of investment between 2026 and 2030,” said Jassy.

'Interest to invest in India'

Hailing the investment announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Amazon's additional $13 billion investment shows a growing interest in the world to invest in India.

"India is becoming such a significant cloud and AI hub around the world, and we have so much demand here that we're continuing to invest in the country on the cloud side and the AI side as well," Jassy said, adding that the investment would also bring long-term employment and economic metrics to the country.

“In line with government priorities, Amazon has pledged to support over 3.8 million jobs, enable $80 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports and bring the benefits of AI to 15 million small businesses and 4 million government school students by 2030,” reads an official statement issued by Amazon.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

andy jassy investment amazon artificial intelligence narendra modi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Venezuela Earthquake on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Venezuela Earthquake on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Amazon CEO meets PM Modi, confirms $48 billion investment, AI expansion in India by 2030
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.