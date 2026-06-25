Andy Jassy, President and CEO of Amazon, on Thursday stated that the tech company aims to invest around $48 billion and expand artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure in the country. Giving a 2030 deadline, Jassy also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets CEO of Amazon Andy Jassy, on Thursday(@ajassy on X)

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"The Prime Minister's vision for the last 12 years is just remarkable. You can see it in the development of the country and how important the country is in almost every aspect around the world," said Jassy.

The Amazon CEO further stated that since 2010, the tech company has invested $40 billion into India, and an additional $35 billion investment was announced last year.

“We just announced today that we're going to increase that amount from $35 billion to an incremental $48 billion of investment between 2026 and 2030,” said Jassy.

'Interest to invest in India'

Hailing the investment announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Amazon's additional $13 billion investment shows a growing interest in the world to invest in India.

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{{^usCountry}} "A great meeting with Mr. Andy Jassy. I welcome Amazon's record $48 billion investment in India. This will create new opportunities for our youth. At the same time, it shows the growing interest across the world to invest in India," the Prime Minister posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A great meeting with Mr. Andy Jassy. I welcome Amazon's record $48 billion investment in India. This will create new opportunities for our youth. At the same time, it shows the growing interest across the world to invest in India," the Prime Minister posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

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A great meeting with Mr. Andy Jassy. I welcome Amazon's record $48 billion investment in India. This will create new opportunities for our youth. At the same time, it shows the growing interest across the world to invest in India!@amazon https://t.co/emr6Dd9Cps — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2026

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"India is becoming such a significant cloud and AI hub around the world, and we have so much demand here that we're continuing to invest in the country on the cloud side and the AI side as well," Jassy said, adding that the investment would also bring long-term employment and economic metrics to the country.

“In line with government priorities, Amazon has pledged to support over 3.8 million jobs, enable $80 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports and bring the benefits of AI to 15 million small businesses and 4 million government school students by 2030,” reads an official statement issued by Amazon.

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