Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / US-India ties to be stronger, closer, tighter: White House on 73rd R-Day
india news

US-India ties to be stronger, closer, tighter: White House on 73rd R-Day

As India celebrates the 73rd Republic Day, the White House issued a message committing to stronger US-India ties that can benefit the world. 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden in the White House in September 2021. 
Published on Jan 26, 2022 06:18 AM IST
PTI |

The partnership between India and the United States is rooted in their shared responsibility to uphold democratic values, the White House said on Tuesday as it greeted the people of India on the occasion of the country's 73rd Republic Day. "We join India, the world's largest democracy, in honouring Republic Day, the day that marks the adoption of India's Constitution," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

"As President (Joe) Biden said when India's Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi visited the White House last September, the relationship between India and the United States is destined to be stronger, closer and tighter, and it can benefit the whole world," she said.

RELATED STORIES

"Our partnership is rooted in our shared responsibility to uphold democratic values," Psaki said in response to a question.

In a tweet, the US State Department's South and Central Asia Bureau said: "Happy 73rd Republic Day India! As millions of Indians celebrate their vibrant Constitution today, we are reminded of our nations' shared democratic values and the strength of the US-India strategic partnership."

Congressman Eric Swalwell congratulated India and Indian Americans on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day.

"India and the United States make up the world's oldest and the world's biggest democracies. And our shared partnership, a belief in democracy, the rule of law, humanity, charity and making sure that human rights are carried out not just in our own countries but across the globe is what makes our partnership so special," he said.

Indian Americans across the country have made special preparations for celebrating India's Republic Day. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Indian embassy here is scheduled to celebrate the occasion virtually with Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu unfurling the national flag in the presence of a small group of people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden republic day narendra modi
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP