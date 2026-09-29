Uttam Nagar murder: Witness alleges assault by accused’s relative; crowds gather at police station

Dozens of people gathered outside Uttam Nagar police station late Monday night after a witness in the murder of a 26-year-old Tarun Butolia in March this year alleged that he was assaulted by a relative of the accused, police said.

(Photo courtesy: Prerit Astta)

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Tarun’s uncle, who has claimed to be a witness in the murder case, alleged that the accused’s family threatened him and assaulted him, leading people to gather outside the police station at about 10- 11pm on Monday.

“I was returning from work when I was surrounded by Golu (family of accused) who slapped me and his associate also tried to hit me. They threatened me, saying I shouldn’t give any testimony. They also asked me to withdraw the case,” he told reporters.

Butolia was attacked with sticks, bats and rods on March 4 after a dispute during Holi celebrations spiralled out of control. The altercation began a coloured water balloon thrown by a minor from Butolia’s family during Holi celebrations landed on a woman and splashed water on her clothes and got out of hand.

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{{^usCountry}} More than 18 people including two minors were named in the police charge sheet in the case, which had led to communal tensions in the area at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than 18 people including two minors were named in the police charge sheet in the case, which had led to communal tensions in the area at the time. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said additional personnel had been deployed in the area and the situation was normal.

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“A PCR call was received regarding a reported incident in the Uttam Nagar area. The SHO along with police staff immediately reached the spot and assessed the situation,” Dwarka deputy commissioner of police Dwarka Kushal Pal Singh said.

The officer said police had gathered due to rumours circulating in the area. “On verification, the situation was found to be normal and no untoward incident had taken place,” he said.

Police deployed additional staff in the area as a precautionary measure and appealed to people not to believe or circulate unverified information and rumours.