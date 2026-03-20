'Prime focus on mosques, foot patrols': Security beefed up in Uttam Nagar for Eid after court order
Security has been tightened around Uttam Nagar East metro station, with a senior police officer saying “detailed deployment plans” have been drawn.
Security was ramped up in Uttam Nagar and other areas of Delhi ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, following a High Court directive to ensure adequate arrangements in sensitive areas.
Tensions have been simmering in Uttam Nagar following the death of a 26-year-old man in clashes between two communities on March 4 during Holi celebrations.
Owing to this, the Delhi HC had on Thursday issued a notice to the Delhi Police in the matter and sought a response. In view of the tensions, the Delhi Police has stepped up security across Uttam Nagar as well as the adjoining Dwarka district.
Security arrangements have been tightened around the Uttam Nagar East metro station, with a senior police officer saying “detailed deployment plans” have been drawn, PTI news agency reported. The officer said the personnel are prepared to respond swiftly to any situation.
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Joint commissioner of police (western range) Jatin Narwal said that to avoid communal tension and law and order violation, police deployment is being made in and around Hastsal village. “Security personnel from Delhi Police and armed paramilitary forces will remain deployed in sufficient numbers for law and order duty. Our prime focus will be on Mosques, Eidgahs and the religious establishments visited by Muslims during the Eid celebrations,” Narwal said, according to an earlier HT report.
According to police, area domination exercises such as foot patrols and vehicle checks are being carried out regularly, reported PTI.
What did HC say on Uttam Nagar tensions?
The Delhi High Court directed the police and civil administration in Uttam Nagar to take all necessary measures to maintain peace and ensure a secure environment during Eid.
“Eid is celebrated to rejoice. It is the duty of all concerned to ensure that on such a pious occasion, public life is not disrupted by any kind of untoward incident involving any sort of vandalism or hooliganism on the part of a single individual or any other section of society,” a bench led by chief justice DK Upadhyaya said.
The bench was hearing a petition by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (ACPCR) urging the ramping up of security at an Eidgah in the slum colony, as well as in and around other mosques in the locality.
“Mr Lau (counsel for Delhi Police), ask your police not to be lax. Whatever happens in Delhi has a ripple effect,” the bench said, asking the police to keep the police arrangements in place till Ram Navami.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More