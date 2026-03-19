Delhi HC calls for peace and vigilance in Uttam Nagar after 'khoon ki Holi on Eid' threat

Delhi high court on Thursday has called on police and civil administration to ensure peace and safety in Uttam Nagar amid increased communal tensions in the area. During the hearing, Delhi high court directed police and civil administration to maintain peace and ensure a secure environment ahead of Eid. (Shutterstock)

The matter was due to be heard on Wednesday by a bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya. However, the matter was listed before the court on Thursday.

During the hearing, Delhi high court directed police and civil administration to maintain peace and ensure a secure environment ahead of Eid.

“We thus direct the police and civil administration of the area to take all necessary action permissible under the law to ensure that the situation does not take any ugly turn and that an atmosphere is created conducive to the peaceful and dignified observance of the festival of Eid, which is likely to be tomorrow. Police bandobast to be made should be such that instils a sense of safety and security to all," the bench said.

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“Authorities shall also ensure that no one from any section of the society to play any kind of mischief having the potential of creating any untoward situation. Mr Lau, ask your police authorities not to be lax. Whatever happens in Delhi has a ripple effect,” the court added further, stating that the security arrangements should stay in place till the festival of Ram Navmi.

The matter will now be heard on April 6.

Tensions in Uttam Nagar ahead of Eid Tensions in Delhi's Uttam Nagar remain high after the killing of a 26-year-old man Tarun Kumar in JJ Colony.

As per Delhi Police officials, the violence started after a water balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun's family splashed another woman in the neighbourhood during Holi celebrations.

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Kumar, who was returning home after playing Holi around 11pm, was allegedly stopped by the accused, HT reported earlier. Police officials added that he was attacked with bats, sticks and stones, leading to his death.

Following his death, messages and threats against the Muslim community in the area have emerged, especially from Hindutva organisations, which have claimed that they will avenge Tarun's death by saying "khoon ki Holi Eid pe khelenge" (We will play Holi with our blood on Eid).