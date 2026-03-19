Delhi Police ramps up Eid security in Dwarka amid Uttam Nagar clashes

Multilayered deployments, 100 picket points, police personnel on rooftops, and increased barricading are some of the measures planned by the Delhi Police ahead of Eid al-Fitr across the Dwarka district, and specifically in Uttam Nagar, where communal tensions have persisted for nearly two weeks following the killing of a 26-year-old man in clashes during Holi celebrations on March 4. Posters of an outrage march near Hastsal village, Uttam Nagar, on Wednesday. Sanchit Khanna/HT photo

Special commissioner of police (law and order) Madhup Tiwari said the force is fully prepared to avert any law and order situation. “All arrangements are in place after detailed planning. We will ensure that no untoward incident takes place in the area,” he said. Despite assurances by police officers, several Muslims in Uttam Nagar said they continue to live in fear.

Bilal Rajput, a resident said, “Police have put up many barricades, but we feel there is a need for more. There’s fear in the area and many believe that right-wing organisations may breach these barricades and hurt us. We are hoping that the police take action against those who have issued threats.”

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Jamil Ahmad, a resident of Hastal village, said, “Many Muslim tenants and daily wage workers have already left the area fearing violence. We hope nothing bad happens during our festival. Clashes between members of two communities occurred on March 4 after an 11-year-old girl threw a water balloon on Holi that hit a Muslim woman, triggering an altercation between two families. Uttam Nagar resident Tarun Kumar, 26, was grievously injured in the violence and succumbed to his injuries four days later.

Police have arrested 14 people and apprehended two minors from both communities in connection with the violence. Since then, tensions have continued to simmer, with threats being reported on social media and provocative speeches becoming frequent, locals said.

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Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said security has been significantly tightened across Dwarka district. According to the DCP, personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and local police will be deployed across the district to maintain law and order.

“More than 100 police pickets will be set up at strategic locations, while rooftop deployment will be carried out in identified sensitive pockets to ensure close monitoring,” he said.

Special attention will be given to religious places, particularly mosques, where strict vigil will be maintained to prevent any untoward incident. “We are ensuring robust security arrangements and continuous patrolling around religious sites,” Singh said.

Police have also intensified confidence-building measures, with flag marches already conducted in all sensitive areas. These marches will be carried out at least three times during the Eid period to reassure residents. “Mixed-population localities have been identified as sensitive zones and are under enhanced watch,” Singh said.

Police also took note of an “aakrosh rally (outrage march)” that took place at Ayyappa Park a few days ago without permission. Posters of the rally were seen along Najafgarh Road at several locations. Singh said they have since directed the removal of these posters.