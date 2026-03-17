New Delhi, The Delhi government is planning to set up a medical college in Dwarka area with an estimated cost of more than ₹800 crore, officials said on Tuesday. Delhi govt plans medical college in Dwarka; to cost over ₹800 crore

The proposal of a medical college to be built in Sector 17 of Dwarka in southwest Delhi was recently discussed in a meeting headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, they said.

The new medical college will have an eight-storeyed academic block, hostels for students, faculty residences, sports ground, among others. The academic block will have four lecture theatres of 180-person capacity each, according to an official document.

Practical labs, teaching classrooms of seating capacity for 25 students each, and a central library of seating capacity of 300 persons will be part of the medical college's academic block.

Smart classrooms with interactive display, acoustics in lecture theatres, audio-video system, access control, CCTV cameras, and charging infra for electric vehicles will be features of the building.

It will be a green building with energy efficiency features like high efficiency LED lighting, high performance thermal insulation, weather resistant, high solar reflectance coating, rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plant, and rooftop solar panels, among others.

The two hostels for MBBS students will accommodate 338 boys and girls each. There will also be hostel facilities for post graduate students and interns.

The faculty residences will involve Type 4, Type 5 and Type 6 quarters.

The proposal of a medical college with an estimated cost of ₹806 crore was submitted for approval of the government, the officials said.

The government is also considering redevelopment of Maulana Azad Medical College and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Medical College campuses, they said.

A proposal for the redevelopment work with a preliminary estimate of ₹13.44 crore for consultancy services has also been submitted to the government by the health department.

The redevelopment work will include structural audit of buildings constructed before 2000 as well as planning, design and construction of new buildings, they added.

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