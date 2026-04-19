Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Uttar Pradesh braces for heatwave as temperatures near 45°C

    Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 41°C on Saturday.

    Published on: Apr 19, 2026 7:04 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Uttar Pradesh is bracing for a spell of intense heat over the next few days. Daytime temperatures are expected to climb close to 45°C, according to the weather department.

    Temperatures in UP was recorded rising over 41°C. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
    Temperatures in UP was recorded rising over 41°C. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

    The India Meteorological Department on Saturday warned that isolated pockets in the southern parts of eastern UP could face heatwave conditions during the daytime.

    Temperatures soar across cities

    On Saturday, several places recorded maximum temperatures above 40°C:

    • Prayagraj: 43.2°C (3.2°C above normal)
    • Banda: 44.6°C (among the highest in the state)
    • Varanasi: 43°C
    • Jhansi: 43.1°C
    • Sultanpur: 42.8°C
    • Gorakhpur: 40.7°C
    • Lucknow: 41°C

    What is causing the temperature spike

    Meteorologists point to a combination of dry atmospheric conditions, steady westerly winds, and an anticyclonic system over Maharashtra as reasons behind the rising mercury.

    Together, these factors are limiting moisture and allowing heat to build up across the region.

    UP weather today: April 19

    As of 5:30 am on Sunday, weather conditions across major cities in UP showed warm temperatures and varying humidity levels.

    Prayagraj and Jhansi recorded around 25.4°C with winds and moderate humidity, while Bareilly stood at 24.4°C under similar conditions, according to IMD data.

    Gorakhpur reported 26°C with very high humidity at 94% and light winds. Fursatganj and Meerut remained significantly warmer at 39.8°C and 38.8°C respectively.

    Lucknow recorded 25.4°C with light westerly winds, while Bahraich was relatively cooler at 22°C but with high humidity at 82%.

    IMD forecasts heatwave for UP?

    On Sunday, Lucknow and adjoining areas are likely to witness clear skies, with temperatures expected to hover around 42°C (maximum) and 24°C (minimum), according to an IMD forecast made on April 18.

    No rainfall has been recorded across the state, and dry weather conditions are expected to persist.

    What to do during a heatwave

    In case of a heatwave,

    • Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
    • Avoid going out during peak afternoon hours.
    • Wear light, loose, and breathable clothing.
    • Stay in cool or shaded places as much as possible.
    • Eat light meals and include water-rich fruits.
    • Use fans, cool showers, or damp clothes to lower body temperature.
    • Check on children, elderly, and vulnerable people regularly.
    • Watch for signs like dizziness, headache, or nausea and act quickly.
    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
    Home/India News/Uttar Pradesh Braces For Heatwave As Temperatures Near 45°C
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes