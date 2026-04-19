Uttar Pradesh braces for heatwave as temperatures near 45°C

Uttar Pradesh is bracing for a spell of intense heat over the next few days. Daytime temperatures are expected to climb close to 45°C, according to the weather department. Temperatures in UP was recorded rising over 41°C. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday warned that isolated pockets in the southern parts of eastern UP could face heatwave conditions during the daytime.

Temperatures soar across cities On Saturday, several places recorded maximum temperatures above 40°C:

Prayagraj: 43.2°C (3.2°C above normal)

Banda: 44.6°C (among the highest in the state)

Varanasi: 43°C

Jhansi: 43.1°C

Sultanpur: 42.8°C

Gorakhpur: 40.7°C

Lucknow: 41°C What is causing the temperature spike Meteorologists point to a combination of dry atmospheric conditions, steady westerly winds, and an anticyclonic system over Maharashtra as reasons behind the rising mercury.

Together, these factors are limiting moisture and allowing heat to build up across the region.

UP weather today: April 19 As of 5:30 am on Sunday, weather conditions across major cities in UP showed warm temperatures and varying humidity levels.

Prayagraj and Jhansi recorded around 25.4°C with winds and moderate humidity, while Bareilly stood at 24.4°C under similar conditions, according to IMD data.

Gorakhpur reported 26°C with very high humidity at 94% and light winds. Fursatganj and Meerut remained significantly warmer at 39.8°C and 38.8°C respectively.

Lucknow recorded 25.4°C with light westerly winds, while Bahraich was relatively cooler at 22°C but with high humidity at 82%.

IMD forecasts heatwave for UP? On Sunday, Lucknow and adjoining areas are likely to witness clear skies, with temperatures expected to hover around 42°C (maximum) and 24°C (minimum), according to an IMD forecast made on April 18.

No rainfall has been recorded across the state, and dry weather conditions are expected to persist.

What to do during a heatwave In case of a heatwave,